Scuba Steve always brings us some interesting stories from his life at the most random of times. There was a recent story that came out about a woman being scammed when she tried to purchase a PS5 from a seller. The seller instead sent her two water bottles and she's still trying to get her money back for the whole incident. Scuba Steve admitted that he used to scam some classmates back in the day. He used to sell $5 autographed celebrity cards to the other classmates. He didn't get busted in doing that until he tried to gift one of the Shaq celebrity signed cards to one of the "cool kids." And that cool kid's dad called out the fake card. The dad then hit up the school administration and Scuba got in trouble.