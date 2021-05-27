newsbreak-logo
Township eyes land swap with Lockheed Martin

By KELLY FLYNN
thesunpapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when it looked like Moorestown’s work on an affordable-housing plan was finally coming to a close, the Navy has intervened. Its representatives and Lockheed Martin were in attendance at the May 24 Moorestown council meeting to discuss swapping land with the township. Lockheed and the Navy are asking the township to exchange the Nagle Tract directly across from the former’s Moorestown facility for a Lockheed-owned parcel approximately a mile down the road.

