Landowners: You Have A Deadline To Post Electronically

One of the things that have gained a lot of attention lately is businesses are having a tough time finding people to give a job to. That seems so odd, doesn't it? Usually, it's the other way around. In years past the struggle to find work was a real issue. In the last few months, the job market greeted everybody with open arms - WHO needs a job? According to NewsDakota, some of the statistics that they mentioned were mind-boggling. North Dakota had 16,396 online job openings in April, which was nearly 50 percent higher than the same period in 2020 and represents the state’s largest number of online job openings since July 2015.