Horizons to host virtual showcase on June 25

This spring, the Yale Dramatic Association — also known as the Dramat — presented four plays that were staffed, crewed and starred by first year students. Every year, the Dramat hosts the FroShowCase, a theatre tradition specific to Yale for first year students. It is typically a large-scale production produced, directed and performed all by first years in a theatre on campus. In year’s past the FroShow has presented plays such as “Lost Girl” — a modern take on Peter Pan — and “Radium Girls,” a historical science piece. Due to social distancing requirements, this year’s format was altered to consist of four smaller-scale, remote pieces — “Love and Information,” “St. Valentine’s Home for the Forgetful,” “Among the Roses” and “Desire Above All Else.” All of the plays were staged on Zoom and ranged from comedy and murder mystery to historical love stories.