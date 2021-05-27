Horizons to host virtual showcase on June 25
Horizons’ virtual showcase will be available to stream on Facebook and YouTube beginning June 25. A special prescreening of the program for participants, grassroots leaders, staff, and board will be held on Zoom the previous afternoon. The streamed event will feature original poetry read by 12 grassroots leaders with lived experience of homelessness and their children. This years’ showcase will be emceed by grassroots leader Edrika Fulford.www.chicagohomeless.org