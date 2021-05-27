Cancel
Homeless

Horizons to host virtual showcase on June 25

chicagohomeless.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizons’ virtual showcase will be available to stream on Facebook and YouTube beginning June 25. A special prescreening of the program for participants, grassroots leaders, staff, and board will be held on Zoom the previous afternoon. The streamed event will feature original poetry read by 12 grassroots leaders with lived experience of homelessness and their children. This years’ showcase will be emceed by grassroots leader Edrika Fulford.

www.chicagohomeless.org
