Colorado is closer to becoming the third state in the nation to pass a data privacy law, which would go into effect in 2023 if Gov. Jared Polis signs the legislation. SB21-190 got the final stamp of approval Tuesday, what appeared to be the final day of the Colorado legislative session. The bill would allow consumers to opt out of online data collection, and companies would have to make clear what data they collect from online visitors, what they do with the data and how long they store it.