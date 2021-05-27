CVS Health starts new clinical trial business

Chairman and Founder of MJH Life Sciences, Mike Hennessy Sr. explores the main discussion points covered in the June issue of ACT. As we know, the pandemic brought the topic of clinical trials to the forefront of the general population. Never before have people been exposed to daily news from the mainstream media on clinical trials, the therapies in trials for COVID-19 and the need to have data that supports efficacy and safety of these therapies, which are generated from clinical trials. Further, when Moderna briefly halted its vaccine trial to ensure that data from broad, diverse populations was included, did people understand the importance of trials including all population groups. The clinical trials industry itself has struggled with the inclusion of underrepresented groups for some time and is not blind to this multi-faceted problem.