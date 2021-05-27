Inside Travis Pastrana’s Road to Launching His CBD Brand
Travis Pastrana has done a lot of things in the 37 years he's been on this planet so far. He's been a motocross and supercross champion and multi-time X Games gold medalist, he's backflipped motorcycles into the San Francisco Bay and the Grand Canyon, and he's jumped the fountain at Caesar's Palace. He was named Motorcyclist of the Year by the American Motorcyclist Association, starred in his own reality show, and invented the Nitro Circus. He now has two young girls with his wife and fellow action-sports hero, Lyn-z Adams Hawkins. These days he's even taken up powerboat racing! And most recently he cofounded Just Live, a company focused on CBD-based wellness products. If that seems like a left turn, he tells us it's actually a direct response to his life as a family man with an eye on the future.