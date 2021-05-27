Inside Travis Pastrana’s Road to Launching His CBD Brand

With the unveil of the Jordan Series 01, the brand is celebrating the legacy MJ left behind on the diamond, one brief though iconic all on its own. And to appropriately kick off the silhouette’s journey, the Jumpman has prepared two distinct colorways — one ostensibly inspired by the Birmingham Barons, the other by the athlete’s older brother Larry. The latter, which comes embroidered and etched with the sibling’s name, uses white corduroy along the sides and thicker, greyed suedes atop the eye stay and toe. Below, the flat sole is detailed with light blue foxing, while bright yellows complement by way of the tongue. Opposite, the darker of the two makes use of leather along the front and suedes behind, both shaded a dark black. White contrasts at both top and bottom, “Dear Mike” sprawls adjacent, and the goat’s number 45 sits subtly alongside.