DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Lineup Picks for 5/28/21 - Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

After an exciting playoff round that saw two of the four series go to five games, we have the somewhat anticlimactic EuroLeague Final Four. Barcelona is back in the Final Four for the first time in seven years. Milan is there for the first time in 29 years! CSKA and Efes had to wait.....two whole years and that's only because there was no Final Four last year. This is a rematch of the Final in 2019.