newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Venues Can Return To Full Capacity If Audience Is 100% Vaccinated

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a recent press conference that all of the state’s venues can return to full capacity. The news comes as iconic venues in New York City like Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre have announced plans to reopen. Speaking at a press conference...

liveforlivemusic.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
Dave Chappelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Event Venues#Music Venues#Radio City Music Hall#Radio City#Hawks#Vaccinated Fans#Iconic Venues#Unvaccinated People#Audience#Beacon Theatre#Fully Vaccinated People#Means People#Guidelines#Continued Safety Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Cuomo To Get $5M For Book On Pandemic, Tax Records Reveal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will cash in on his book about leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic to the tune of more than $5 million. Cuomo, who has drawn criticism for patting his administration on the back by writing the book during the height of the outbreak, disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” and will pocket another $2 million over the next two years on the book.
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more than...
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYnypr.digital

Radio City Music Hall Will Reopen At 100% Capacity To Vaccinated-Only Audiences

New York City's major events and venues are coming back—at least that's the message Governor Andrew Cuomo wanted to convey on Monday. From the stage of Radio City Music Hall, he made a series of announcements ranging from the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival to the city's NBA playoffs to the future of venues offering 100% capacity for vaccinated patrons. He also confirmed that starting May 19th, New York state would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance to allow vaccinated New Yorkers to forgo wearing masks in most indoor settings.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo to Rake In Whopping $5.1 Million for Pandemic Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will earn some $5.1 million in total proceeds from his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to financial information obtained prior to its public release by The New York Times. The figure includes the $3.12 million Cuomo earned in 2020 from the memoir, plus an additional $2 million to be paid out over the next two years. Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said in a statement that Cuomo netted $1,537,508 from the book last year, and donated a third of it to the United Way of New York State. The remainder went into a trust to be split equally between Cuomo’s three daughters, Azzopardi stated. The book has sold only 50,000 copies to date—not enough for Crown, its publisher, to recoup its costs, reported the Times. Cuomo has come under fire for allegedly using state resources to work on the book, an accusation he has strongly denied.
New York City, NYInnovate Long Island

New York unmasked as state races toward ‘normalcy’

The familiar question, first made famous by the “Lone Ranger” radio and television serials of the early 20th century, took on a drastically different significance over the last 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic covered the globe and protective masks covered our faces. Now it’s pivoting again, here in New...
Theater & Danceliveforlivemusic.com

Trey Anastasio To Return To The Beacon In June For Venue’s First Full-Capacity Shows In 15 Months

Trey Anastasio has announced a pair of full-capacity shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, June 22nd and Wednesday, June 23rd. The two solo shows will mark an emotional homecoming for both Anastasio and the Beacon. On the venue side, the run will mark the theater’s first shows with a full audience in more than 15 months. For Trey, the shows will mark his reunion with the Beacon audience after he spent eight Friday nights performing to an empty house last year with The Beacon Jams. No more playing to the back wall, Red. It’s time to turn around.
Lotteryalbuquerquenews.net

New York giving lottery tickets to newly vaccinated

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a bid to see New Yorkers continue to be vaccinated, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on May 21 that those receiving Covid vaccinations from May 24 to 28 will receive a free lottery ticket and become eligible for a $5 million prize. Labeled...
New York City, NYwamc.org

Cuomo Earning $5.1M From COVID-19 Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more than $5.1 million further...
New York City, NYTroy Record

New York to conform to CDC's new masking rules starting Wednesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Wednesday, New York will abide by the social distancing and mask recommendations established last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move means fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask in most situations and will also give businesses the option to allow more individuals into their establishments.