Nashville, TN

Chef Sean Brock debuts The Continental at the Grand Hyatt Nashville

By Mary Ann
kaylorgirls.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe restaurant opens Friday, May 28 in downtown Nashville. Chef Sean Brock is thrilled to announce The Continental will open its doors for dinner service on Friday, May 28. The restaurant, located at the Grand Hyatt Nashville hotel in the Nashville Yards development, melds Brock’s passion for American culinary history with his reverence for the traditional elegance of hotel dining to create an unparalleled experience in the heart of downtown Nashville.

