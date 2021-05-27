Chef Sean Brock debuts The Continental at the Grand Hyatt Nashville
The restaurant opens Friday, May 28 in downtown Nashville. Chef Sean Brock is thrilled to announce The Continental will open its doors for dinner service on Friday, May 28. The restaurant, located at the Grand Hyatt Nashville hotel in the Nashville Yards development, melds Brock’s passion for American culinary history with his reverence for the traditional elegance of hotel dining to create an unparalleled experience in the heart of downtown Nashville.www.kaylorgirls.com