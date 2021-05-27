Jokers, smokers, and midnight tokers

It seems that not every project Drake touches turns to gold. It has been announced he and the Canopy Growth Corporation have parted ways. As reported by HipHopDX the Toronto, Ontario, Canada native is no longer in business with CGC. For those who need their memories jogged back in November 2019 Drizzy announced a new partnership in the name of the More Life Growth Company. The venture was billed as it being “centered around wellness, discovery, and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe.”