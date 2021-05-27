Jokers, smokers, and midnight tokers
An elite class of leaders is emerging to generate billions for the economy, and yesterday’s stereotypes no longer apply. Willie Nelson. Cheech Marin. Tommy Chong. Seth Rogen. Jay-Z. Carlos Santana. These artists typify the image of the stoner-cum-business-whiz that permeates media coverage of the cannabis industry. Has their devotion to the herb inspired them to use their celebrity to help usher an underground business into the mainstream? Absolutely. Their trailblazing influence will continue to hold center stage as legalization spreads throughout the country.thebossmagazine.com