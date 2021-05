A quick glimpse at the sky from the starting grid must have looked like the worst but possibly most exciting scenario for the premier class race, with dry asphalt under their tyres but 50 shades of cloud cover over their heads. The prophecy became reality shortly after the lights went out and the first flag to flag race in a considerable amount of time provided us with an unpredictable show to match the unpredictable weather. The winner was perhaps the most predictable element, Jack Miller claiming a second consecutive victory but not without a long series of obstacles thrown his way. Four seconds kept Johann Zarco from victory on home soil but it was a superb showing from the local favourites, with Fabio Quartararo making it a French double on the podium.