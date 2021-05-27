Sophomore Student Dies Wednesday Night

GreenStar Celebrates one year at 770 Cascadilla St. GreenStar Food Co+op celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new flagship store at 770 Cascadilla St. with a small ribbon cutting ceremony May 6, joined by county and city officials who congratulated GreenStar staff on the milestone. As part of the celebration, the cooperative grocery business, with three locations in Ithaca, is offering its more than 12,000 members and new members a 10% discount on unlimited shopping trips May 25 through 27, as well as a chance to win a Stand Up Paddleboard prize package, courtesy of Paddledockers and Explore Ithaca. Opening its doors on May 6, 2020, shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, GreenStar was unable to host private tour events or a grand opening, or offer the full extent of its new store features as it strictly observed health and safety recommendations to avoid crowding and reduce potential risks. “GreenStar is a staple in Ithaca, and in so many ways, reflects the very essence of the community,” said Chamber President Jennifer Tavares. “We are so proud to support GreenStar’s expansion in Ithaca and help celebrate their one-year anniversary at their fantastic new location.” GreenStar Council President Marilyn Chase and General Manager Brandon Kane acknowledged shoppers, staff and community for supporting the cooperative business. “I want to thank the staff who made it possible for this relocation to happen and our more than 12,000 member-owners, because if they didn’t exist, we wouldn’t exist,” Chase said. “In appreciation of our members who have sustained GreenStar through this incredibly challenging year and to encourage more shoppers in Ithaca and surrounding communities to explore and join the co-op, we are thrilled to celebrate one year at Cascadilla St. and thank our shoppers with these great promotions,” Kane said. “In spite of many challenges, to celebrate one year is certainly a testimony to our community’s deep commitment to GreenStar’s success.” GreenStar’s Cascadilla St. store, supported with $2 million in investments from more than 250 GreenStar members, is a 30,000-square-foot building located in the new city waterfront Market District, which houses retail operations, administrative offices and an expansive kitchen and bakery. In this photo (left to right), Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, Chase, Kane and Tavares gather at the ribbon cutting, held at the co-op in Ithaca.