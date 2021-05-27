newsbreak-logo
Sophomore Student Dies Wednesday Night

By Anil Oza
Cornell Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Hyunwoo Park ’23, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, died Wednesday night, Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi wrote in a Thursday statement. He died as a result of injuries sustained at his apartment complex. Park had not yet declared a major, but...

