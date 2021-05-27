Cancel
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared

By D.L. Chandler
 28 days ago

Pharrell Williams has always been a style icon to his adoring legion of fans and the industry at large, eventually landing him deep into the world of design and fashion at large. A fan on Twitter posted a photo from 2003 of Pharrell while remarking that it's the way some dress today, and others on the social media network are agreeing.

Miami, FLForbes

Inside Pharrell Williams’ Cool New Miami Hotel

Take a happy holiday: Pharrell Williams’ latest business venture, The Goodtime Hotel in Miami, is a stay-and-play oasis in Magic City. To live up to its name, The Goodtime spans a city block in South Beach, with rooftop pools and swanky social spaces, including a 30,000-square-foot restaurant. Miami hospitality mogul...
Beauty & Fashionpapermag.com

Pharrell Williams and Chanel Launch Mentorship Program

Pharrell Williams has long been dedicated to supporting Black and Latinx-owned early-stage companies and startups in the tech, design, healthcare, consumer products and service industries. That's why he launched his non-profit, Black Ambition. Now, he's teaming up with French fashion house Chanel to give Black and Latinx entrepreneurs an amazing opportunity.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Chanel and Pharrell Williams Create Master Plan to Champion Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs

Pharrell Williams founded Black Ambition, an equity-focused initiative that aims to level the uneven playing fields across industries and shine light on Black and Latinx students and entrepreneurs from historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs. Taking its support to new heights, the nonprofit organization has teamed up with luxury fashion house Chanel for the launch of a two-part mentorship program, designed with supporting new talent in mind, BAZAAR.com can exclusively reveal.
Beauty & Fashionblackchronicle.com

Pharrell Williams Shows Off Infinity-Stone Inspired Grills

Pharrell Williams has a new set of grills that have his fans thinking of superpowers. The 48-year-old shared an Instagram where he’s wearing grills made of diamonds and rare gems along with matching necklaces. The multi-colored grills have fans making comparisons to Thanos’ Infinity Stones from the “Avengers” movies. Williams...
WorldBoston 25 News

Photos: Prince William through the years

1983 Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) with their son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, UK, 14th December 1983. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Mike Lawn/Getty Images)
New York City, NYPosted by
Mashed

Whatever Happened To Pharrell Williams' Alcohol Brand?

Does anyone remember when Pharrell Williams started an alcohol brand? While branching out into the liquor business is a common and often profitable foray into lifestyle marketing for many celebrities, it can also be a risky move if the reality of the brand does not meet the publicity hype. The...
New York City, NYETOnline.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share a Kiss During Arcade Date Night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong. The couple recently enjoyed a date night at Barcade in New York City and they weren't shy about showing some PDA. The 33-year-old singer looked chic as ever in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit, heels, a leather jacket and a matching fuzzy pink bucket hat. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old rapper was also stylish in a deep purple shirt and leather pants. A source tells ET that the two had "so much fun" playing arcade games with friends until 3 a.m.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Prove They Are the World’s Chicest Couple

Since announcing their relationship back in November of 2020, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have kept their burgeoning romance under the radar. Last night, however, the couple enjoyed a rare date night in New York City that offered a glimpse at how they sync up their style. Spotted out at Barcade, the popular bar/arcade in Chelsea, they coordinated their color schemes. A true vintage enthusiast, Rihanna unearthed a petal pink slip dress from John Galliano’s spring/summer 2002 collection for Christian Dior. Then, she added on one of Emma Brewin’s fur bucket hats, Tom Ford’s python padlock heels, and a retro beaded Fendi baguette to keep with her pastel theme.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Anushka Sharma shares 'random photos'

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a series of black-and-white pictures from the venue of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, set to begin on Friday. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the...
Beauty & FashionMarie Claire

Gigi Hadid and Daughter Khai Twin in the Coolest Matching Swimsuits

Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai wore matching swimsuits in an adorable series of Instagram photos. Hadid wore a green checkerboard bikini by cult brand Frankies Bikinis, while baby Khai wore a custom swimsuit in the same print. "inhale summer," Hadid captioned the gorgeous snaps. While Khai's swimsuit is sadly...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Royal family shares throwback baby photo of Prince William to mark 39th birthday

Clarence House has marked the Duke of Cambridge’s 39th birthday by sharing a photograph of the Prince of Wales cradling his eldest son as an infant.In the black and white photograph, taken in December 1982, Prince William is pictured as a six-month-old staring down the camera lens as his father holds him on his knee and looks down at him.The photograph was taken at Kensington Palace and shared by the Clarence House Twitter account alongside the caption: “A very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!”The photograph was shared alongside another depicting Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall clapping...
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Paris Hilton Revives Velour Tracksuits for Summer With a Rainbow Set & Black Sneakers

The Queen of velour tracksuits is reviving the retro look for summer. On Tuesday, Paris Hilton stepped out in New York City to attend meetings, wearing a cozy royal blue tracksuit. The plush set was adorned with rainbow stripes at the sides and were finalized with a scrunched hem at the bottom of the pants. Macys.com offers a range of velour tracksuit styles for under $100. Hilton layered the set atop a black t-shirt from Monse.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Dan Levy Opens Paris Fashion Week With a Monologue About the Evolution of Menswear

The 'Schitt’s Creek' star reflected on how experimenting with fashion has empowered him, adding, “there is no more exciting a time for menswear than right now.”. Canadian actor and writer Dan Levy opened Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2022 with a thoughtful speech on what fashion means to him. Levy sported a floral Valentino button-up shirt to record the monologue which was published on the official Paris Fashion Week website. From his home in Los Angeles, the actor best known for his role as David Rose in the beloved Canadian TV series Schitt’s Creek reflected on the iconic outfits featured in the sitcom, how fashion has allowed him to feel empowered, and the way that menswear is evolving.
MoviesDeadline

‘Sing 2’ Trailer: Illumination Sequel Featuring Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams & More Debuts This December

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have unveiled the official trailer for Sing 2, which hits theaters on December 22. As the second chapter in the musical comedy franchise kicks off, koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star cast of performers have turned their New Moon Theater into a local hit. But Buster has his eyes on a much bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.