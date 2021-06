After nearly a year and a half, the COVID-19 health crisis seems to be winding down as a result of increased vaccination efforts. However, the impact of the global pandemic may continue to be experienced for many years to come. According to new research, two potentially critical—and preventable—diseases have surged as a result of pandemic-related behaviors. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.