Motorsports

Cianciarulo Ready for Sophomore 450 Season

By Press Conference
racerxonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Open Mic Adam Cianciarulo Returns From Injury for 2021 Pro Motocross. Pala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo had a strong rookie campaign in the 450 class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship last year, winning four motos and finishing second in the championship. But after a broken collarbone at round seven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross earlier this year, AC is back at nearly the same spot he was a year ago. Coming into the Pro Motocross season off of an injury, Cianciarulo looks to repeat some of his success from last year and contend for the title through all 12 rounds of the series. He spoke about the injury and expectations for this season on the pre-season Zoom press conference on Wednesday.

racerxonline.com
