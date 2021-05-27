5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion

What does the word fashion mean to you? Some most common answers dressing style, trendy shoes, clothes, bags, and many more, choosing the trendiest dress according to occasions or every day wearing different designer clothes with matching shoes and wallets. Basically, these are the most commonly seen things and answers I heard that’s why I mentioned. But from my point of view of fashion not only means being trendy or having a great sense of knowledge of clothes and other materialistic things but it also means how you present yourself, how you behave, how you react to things, how you convey yourself and what you care about what’s going on around you, how you understand things because if someone had worn fashionable clothes you cannot say he is so educated until and unless he proved you through his actions and behaviors or you without judging saw through his different acts.