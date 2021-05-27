Eagles Rookie Profile: 6 things to know about JaQuan Bailey

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... “That’s my family right there,” he says. “All educators who all married all educators.” Inside all of it, there’s the wiring for just who the Eagles hired to succeed Pederson. And the relationship-building we detailed above? It’s the starting point for where he hopes to take the team—the foundation for what’s ahead. “I kind of learned that early on in my life to be 100% honest,” Sirianni says. “My dad was a high school coach. He was the head football coach for nine years at our high school, and he was the head track coach for 41 years. That’s why I wanted to get into coaching, the relationships. And here’s really why—when I was growing up, these grown men would come with their kids just to say hi to Coach Sirianni, just to say hi to my dad and see him. “I always thought that was so cool, just the relationship my dad built with these players in the ’70s, early ’80s, where they were coming by to see him. That was just something that was on my mind, why I wanted to coach in the first place.” But he’s also learned since that there has to be more to it than just that, and that’s where we’ll dive into the other part of Philly’s offseason program, which will ramp up Monday morning.