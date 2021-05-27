N'Golo Kante is 'looking good' and Edouard Mendy has made a 'huge improvement', reveals Thomas Tuchel in a massive double injury Chelsea boost for Champions League final against Manchester City as the squad fly to Porto for Saturday's showpiece

There’s an old adage reserved for the very best in football that probably, like all old adages ostensibly saved for the very best in football, gets banded about far too often. “He’d get in any team in the world, Clive/Macca/Martin, and he’d make em better.” As adages go, it’s a good one because—if used correctly—it’s a genuine barometer for quality and functionality within a team. In a way, it’s kind of like the All-NBA first team; some people use it to cram a bunch of similar players into one team, while others calibrate it with genuine team chemistry in mind. In any case, however you’re doing it, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante fits the bill. He would get in any team in the world right now, and he would undeniably make them better.