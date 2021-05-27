Cancel
N'Golo Kante is 'looking good' and Edouard Mendy has made a 'huge improvement', reveals Thomas Tuchel in a massive double injury Chelsea boost for Champions League final against Manchester City as the squad fly to Porto for Saturday's showpiece

By Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea's Champions League final preparations have taken a positive turn with news that N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy were part of the travelling 25-man party that flew to Porto on Thursday. Kante and Mendy - with the latter pictured boarding the plane - have both been fitness concerns for Saturday's...

Thomas Tuchel
#Manchester City#Leicester#Porto#Aston Villa#Hamstring Injury#Gatwick Airport#Plane#Training
