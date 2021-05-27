newsbreak-logo
LaLiga president Javier Tebas praises English football for stopping the European Super League, but warns 'it is not dead' and again accuses FIFA president Gianni Infantino of supporting the breakaway project

The president of the Spanish top flight, Javier Tebas, has thanked English football for stopping the European Super League in its tracks, but warned the project is not dead. And Tebas has launched another astonishing attack on FIFA, repeating his claim that its president, Gianni Infantino, met with the Super League plotters 'in secret' and lent it support.

