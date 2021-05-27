Jesse Lingard pens an emotional farewell message to West Ham after his incredible loan spell comes to an end... but he leaves the door open to a return with David Moyes keen on extending his stay
Jesse Lingard has penned an emotional farewell message to the West Ham players, management and fans as he heads back to Manchester United following a stunning six-month loan spell. Having fallen to the periphery of the United squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a rejuvenated Lingard took the Premier League by...www.chatsports.com