Jesse Lingard pens an emotional farewell message to West Ham after his incredible loan spell comes to an end... but he leaves the door open to a return with David Moyes keen on extending his stay

Jesse Lingard has been named the Premier League's player of the month for April, after his four goals kept the Irons in the hunt for Champions League football. Lingard has been a revelation since joining West Ham on loan from Manchester United in January and has netted nine goals in 13 appearances so far. He was nominated for the player of the month award in February and March, but lost out to Ilkay Gundogan and Kelechi Iheanacho respectively.