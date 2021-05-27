Watch: 2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Press Conference

Home Saturday Night Live 2021 Fox Raceway 1 National Race Report. Pala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Saturday saw the opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kick off at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Despite an extra two weekends off after Monster Energy Supercross, we still seemed to enter this weekend with little clue as to who the favorites would be. The 450 class has now three former champions of the series in it as Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Zach Osborne all lined up Saturday. Yet somehow, they didn’t feel like the clear-cut favorites. Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton were looking to build on a strong rookie 450 class campaign in 2020, Cooper Webb was coming off his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross title, and up to 10 riders beyond that all had a legitimate case to build as to why they would be the guy to win the title.