Watch: 2021 Pro Motocross Preseason Press Conference

By Mitch Kendra
racerxonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, May 26, a dozen factory riders from both the 250 and 450 Classes joined members of the media via Zoom meetings to talk about their preparation and goals heading into Pro Motocross. Below are the full press conference videos in both classes and a list of the riders...

Pala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. If Cooper Webb never raced again his career would still be considered a huge success. He’s got a pair of 250SX titles, two 450SX Championships, and a 250 National Championship. He’s far from done, however, and the one thing he doesn’t have is a 450 National Championship. A back injury kept him from making a run at it last year, but he’s back for 2021. Will an older, more experienced Webb come out swinging at the opener in his quest to add yet another major title to his already impressive collection? –Aaron Hansel.