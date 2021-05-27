Eagles would be wise to consider trading Dallas Goedert for cornerback help

Coming off the major news that the Eagles have signed Washington legend Ryan Kerrigan, there’s a giant elephant in the room: what happens to Derek Barnett?. The Eagles opted to pick up his fifth year option in March, guaranteeing his $10.05 million salary in 2021, despite enormous cap issues. The team was able to wiggle themselves under the cap, currently at $4 million under, despite the option. The move was almost a no-brainer in March given the lack of depth outside of Barnett, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat. However, with the addition of Ryan Kerrigan, are the Eagles signaling a future move for DB? What are the options?