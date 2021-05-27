newsbreak-logo
NFL

Eagles would be wise to consider trading Dallas Goedert for cornerback help

By Philly Sports Network
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Draft is in the rear-view mirror and OTA’s are well underway. For most teams, this means that the roster is usually set and all eyes are on maximizing its potential. However, the Eagles are not most teams. Having failed to address the dire need for a cornerback to partner Darius Slay on the outside, Howie Roseman will undoubtedly be a little antsy. This isn’t the first time the Eagles have been in this spot though…

