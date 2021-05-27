Cancel
Gary Neville SLAMS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United for switching 'performances on and off like a tap' following Europa League final loss to Villarreal... while Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mercilessly trolls fellow Sky pundit in wind-up tweet

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Neville claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under pressure at Manchester United after losing the Europa League final as the club 'can't switch performances on and off like a tap'. The Red Devils were beaten on penalties by Unai Emery's Villarreal on Wednesday night after a 1-1 draw which...

www.chatsports.com
