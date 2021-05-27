Gary Neville SLAMS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United for switching 'performances on and off like a tap' following Europa League final loss to Villarreal... while Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mercilessly trolls fellow Sky pundit in wind-up tweet

Gary Neville expects Jadon Sancho to sign for Manchester United this summer after news that Edinson Cavani has extended his stay at Old Trafford. Cavani, 34, announced he was remaining at the Theatre of Dreams for another 12 months on Monday. He moved to Old Trafford in early October, penning a one-year deal with the club. And it was announced on Monday that the Uruguay international will play for the club in 2021-2022. It was a vital piece of business for the Red Devils and they are set for an important summer.