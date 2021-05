As I write these words, it's Friday morning, and I'm thinking about how nobody will be reading this. That's not precisely true -- you, for one, happen to be an exception -- but it's the precipice of a holiday weekend in the U.S. and most people, even radio and podcasting professionals, are not hanging on every word about the state of the industry. No, everyone's thinking about a three-day weekend, about the beginning of a summer with fewer restrictions, about barbecues and vacations and, I hope, the people this holiday are meant to honor.