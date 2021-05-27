Sheffield United appoint Slavisa Jokanovic as their new boss - with the Serbian having a proven track record of winning Premier League promotion from spells with Watford and Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella has scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club. Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish. Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick. Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.