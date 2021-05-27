Sheffield United appoint Slavisa Jokanovic as their new boss - with the Serbian having a proven track record of winning Premier League promotion from spells with Watford and Fulham
Sheffield United have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager on a three-year contract. Jokanovic has sealed a return to English football following talks with the Blades hierarchy after emerging as their first-choice to replace Chris Wilder. Wilder left Sheffield United in March and was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, who...www.chatsports.com