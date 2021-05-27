Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Sheffield United appoint Slavisa Jokanovic as their new boss - with the Serbian having a proven track record of winning Premier League promotion from spells with Watford and Fulham

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheffield United have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager on a three-year contract. Jokanovic has sealed a return to English football following talks with the Blades hierarchy after emerging as their first-choice to replace Chris Wilder. Wilder left Sheffield United in March and was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, who...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Paul Heckingbottom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Watford#The League#Football League#English Football#Blades#Bramall Lane#Serbian Jokanovic#Track Record#Top Flight#Man#March#Appoint Slavisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Joao Pedro could return when Watford welcome Swansea

Joao Pedro could return when Watford host Swansea in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash. The Brazilian forward has shaken off an ankle problem to return to full training this week. Ismaila Sarr is unlikely to be ready to return as he continues his recovery from hamstring trouble. Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Watford bid farewell to Championship with win over Swansea

Second-half goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success helped Watford bid farewell to the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win over promotion hopefuls Swansea. Chances were few and far between at Vicarage Road but Xisco Munoz watched his team put in an improved display after the break to conclude the regular season on another high.
Premier LeaguePosted by
90min

Inter Miami to rival Watford for Ashley Young signing

Inter Miami are set to rival Watford for the summer signing of Ashley Young if he decides to depart Inter. The wing-back helped the Nerazzurri win their first Serie A title in over a decade this season but his deal is set to expire in the summer. It remains unclear whether Young will be handed another year, opening the door for a possible summer switch.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG re-sign Arsenal-linked Draxler

Bayern consider entering Sancho race (The Telegraph) PSG re-sign Arsenal-linked Draxler (L'Equipe) Bayern consider entering Sancho race (The Telegraph) The Bavarians could raid Dortmund yet again to weaken one of their top rivals. Bayern Munich are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Telegraph. The...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Ashley Young invites Watford offer

Inter Milan fullback Ashley Young admits it would be difficult to turn down a return to Watford. The 35-year-old is out of contract this summer and has been contacted by the recently promoted Hornets, where Young came through the ranks as a youngster. Speaking to Sky Sports, Young said: "There...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Ismaila Sarr: Senegal striker scoops Watford awards

The 23-year-old walked home with two prizes during the Hornets’ end-of-the-season awards held on Tuesday evening. Ismaila Sarr has been announced as Watford’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season. In his second season at the Vicarage Road, the Senegal international played a crucial role in the...
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella has scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club. Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish. Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick. Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Watford among host of English sides after Gael Kakuta - the former Chelsea younger who was at the centre of the club's first transfer ban back in 2009, which was later overturned

Gael Kakuta is being lined up for a possible return to the Premier League, with at least three teams scrambling to secure the attacking midfielder’s signature. The former Chelsea forward has excelled on his return to Lens, scoring 11 times and registering five assists as they bid to secure European football in their first season back in Ligue 1.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Fulham boss Parker admits he may experiment for final games

Fulham boss Scott Parker admits he may experiment in the final games of the season. Ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday, relegated Fulham have conceded 49 goals this season, of which 10 came in the opening three matches. With a number of players' loan contracts due to end,...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Jorginho v Fulham - Team Goals

Midfielder Jorginho rounded off a brilliant team move for Chelsea against Fulham with this curled finish. The goal secured a 2-1 victory for the Blues at Craven Cottage back in 2019. Jorginho scored a fantastic team goal in Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Fulham back in 2019 - check out his...
Premier LeagueESPN

Tella on target as Southampton beat Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON, England May 15 (Reuters) - Nathan Tella scored one goal and made another as Southampton secured a 3-1 home win over Fulham to pile on the misery for the already-relegated Londoners. Southampton went ahead in the 27th minute when dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse picked out Che Adams with a...