Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ohrt, Blazek Help Lead State Track

calmarcourier.com
 7 days ago

The Lady Warriors Emma Ohrt snagged runner-up distinction in the discus with a 126-01 and the Lady Trojans’ Jalyssa Blazek grabbed third at state with a 2:20.32 in the 800-meter run with State Track as South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley took on the highest level of track and field competition in Iowa.

calmarcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Warriors#Local News#Track And Field#State Track#Lady Trojans#Turkey Valley#Lead#Runner Up Distinction#South Winneshiek#Subscribe Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsburtcountynews.net

Five Raiders headed to state track

The Logan View Raiders and Lady Raiders are sending five athletes to the state track meet next on Friday and Saturday. The following athletes qualified for the state meet:. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Jefferson County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Track and field spotlight: Cattoor helps carry Jefferson's tradition into Class 2 state meet

Catryn Cattoor is the best thrower in Jefferson High history. She also runs a dynamite third leg on the Blue Jays 400- and 800-meter relay teams. Now, track and field athletes come in all shapes and sizes and they generally gravitate toward certain events. Sprinters are full of fast-twitch fiber and lean. Throwers are usually bigger, broader and powerful.
Wausa, NEmyknoxcountynews.com

Wausa Is Off And Running At State Track

Wausa is off and running at the Nebraska Class D State Track and Field Championships, claiming two medals in the first day of competition. Darla Nelson placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 12:23.21. In the boy’s 3,200, Addison Smith crossed the finish line in 10:20.32 for fifth place.
Butler County, IAbutlercountytribune.com

NB boys State Track qualifiers

– David Crow earned automatic state meet berths with championships in both the shot put and discus, lifting the North Butler boys’ track and field team at its State Qualifying Meet in Grundy Center Thursday. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view...
Nebraska Stateantelopecountynews.com

Kittelson Makes Debut At State Track

A Wolfpack freshman made his debut at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on Wednesday morning. Myles Kittelson represented Elgin Public-Pope John in the Class D long jump at Burke Stadium in Omaha. Kittelson jumped 17-11.5 in the second flight of the event and placed 22nd overall. For the...
Metter, GAmetteradvertiser.com

Boys track finish 11th at State

The Metter High Boys’ Track Team placed 11th out of 83 Class A Public Schools at the GHSA Track and Field State Championships this past weekend. The Tigers were only a quarter point out of a Top Ten finish. The boys’ team set one new school record and seven personal...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Shaffer, Luke Talich lead Cody Track at State

The Cody High School Track and Field teams were in Casper over the weekend taking part in the Class 4A State Track meet. And what a day it was for Cody’s Grace Shaffer and Luke Talich. As reported on earlier this weekend Shaffer made history on Friday as she set a new State record in the Pole Vault with a Vault of 12 feet, 6.5 inches. In addition to the Pole Vault, Shaffer helped the Fillies 4×400 relay team to a 2nd place finish. She was also on the 1600 sprint medley relay team that finished 6th and the 4×100 relay team that took 7th.
Iowa StateOttumwa Courier

Athletes return to state track meet

DES MOINES — Only the 2021 Iowa High School State Track and Field meet look so beautiful on such a dreary day. No amount of clouds and certainly no amount of rain could keep athletes and spectators from truly enjoying the opening day of the state track and field. After having the meet canceled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the soggy overcast day did little to dampen the mood as athletes were back competing in and around Drake Stadium on Thursday for state championships.
Politicskiow.com

State Track Interview – Bryce McDonough

McDonough nearly took home a medal but talks about how he will work for that next year. Immigrants from Central and South America are flowing across our southern borders in record numbers. The U. S. Border Patrol estimates 565 unaccompanied children come across everyday. There have been reported cases of immigrants with positive cases of COVID-19. Do you think our borders should be closed?
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

MCMS track excels at state

Members of the Monroe County Middle School track team excelled at the State Meet at Parkview High School on April 23-25. Perhaps the most notable was Kaethen Bowers, who won first place in the triple jump with a mark of 41’-10”. Bowers took fifth in the 400m and fifth in the long jump. There were roughly 90 competitors in each event.
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Patchell leads track award parade

After leading the Arkansas State track and field teams to a sweep of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, head coach Jim Patchell once again did his own sweeping, earning both Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year honors. The league coaches vote on the end-of-season honors following...
SportsValley Times-News

Beulah sophomore Savanna Clements helps lead Bobcats to state tournament

One of the most helpful traits for a coach is having a player that can play multiple positions. For Beulah head coach Stan Pepper, he has that in sophomore Savanna Clements. “Savanna is the ultimate team player. She’s the ultimate utility player,” Pepper said. “The only place I haven’t put her is in the circle, but I guarantee you that if I put her in the circle, she would learn how to pitch. She can play anywhere on this field at a high level. If she’s playing at a position, she’s playing at a high level. I’m just so proud of her because she’s gone through a lot, just moving from place to place. I put her at center field two or three years ago, because you have to be solid up the middle, especially at this level. If you don’t have a center fielder, you’re in trouble. When we moved her to center field for the final time this year, defensively as a whole, we got better. She makes the team better being in center field. I can put her anywhere and know that position is going to be played at a high level.”
Des Moines, IAHawk Eye

State track: Hodges gets a little help from heaven

DES MOINES — Columbus Community High School senior Mason Hodges was carrying a heavy burden as he stepped into the ring for the Class 1A boys discus competition Friday evening at the coed state track meet at Drake Stadium. Hodges' mother, Amanda, died on May 4 after a long battle...
Newell, IAStorm Lake Times

ATHLETES PUNCH STATE TRACK TICKETS

Several area athletes punched their ticket to the boys state track and field meet after last Thursday’s Class 1A state qualifying meet at Audubon. The state meet begins on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Newell-Fonda qualified five events for the state meet. Alex Spangler automatically qualified in two...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Media

State Track and Soccer Results.

The high school state track meet started Thursday in Casper and the Sheridan County Teams had a good first day. In the 4-A the Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs hold the team lead after day one. The Sheridan Lady Broncs have 26 points….6 points ahead of Cheyenne Central. The Sheridan Boys in first place with 45.5 points….31.5 points ahead of Laramie.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Panthers peaking heading into state track

Coming down to the wire, the difference between a third- and second-place team finish at regional track for the Derby girls squad rested on the performance of its distance runners in the final event of the meet in Wichita on May 21. All three runners – Katie Hazen, Vivian Kalb...
Durant, IAnorthscottpress.com

Durant 4x400 team leads state track contingent

For the first time in two years, athletes from every corner of the state were able to converge on the blue oval of Drake University May 20-22 for state track. The 2020 season was canceled due to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...