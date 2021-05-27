Ohrt, Blazek Help Lead State Track

One of the most helpful traits for a coach is having a player that can play multiple positions. For Beulah head coach Stan Pepper, he has that in sophomore Savanna Clements. “Savanna is the ultimate team player. She’s the ultimate utility player,” Pepper said. “The only place I haven’t put her is in the circle, but I guarantee you that if I put her in the circle, she would learn how to pitch. She can play anywhere on this field at a high level. If she’s playing at a position, she’s playing at a high level. I’m just so proud of her because she’s gone through a lot, just moving from place to place. I put her at center field two or three years ago, because you have to be solid up the middle, especially at this level. If you don’t have a center fielder, you’re in trouble. When we moved her to center field for the final time this year, defensively as a whole, we got better. She makes the team better being in center field. I can put her anywhere and know that position is going to be played at a high level.”