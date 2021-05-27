United Kingdom

The Royal Mint has released (10th May) the third coin which is part of the series entitled “Innovation in Science,” focusing on British scientific contributions and the people behind the discoveries. The 2021-dated coins feature the life and works of John Logie Baird (1888–1946), who pioneered television development and follows the coins dedicated to the work of Stephen Hawking and Rosalind Franklin. The coin marks the 75th anniversary of Baird’s death and also the legacy of his groundbreaking creations. Born out of the desire to have “radio with pictures” and the curious practise of listeners actually looking at their radio set during programmes, and with necessity being the mother of invention, sounds accompanied by pictures was just a matter of time. The first true mark of television success was the transmission of a live human face initially achieved by Baird in 1925.