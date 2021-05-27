United Kingdom

Prelude to a heated debate about local politics, an addition has been added to the British government guide without special publicity, stating that seven provinces in northern England and City Hall – Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester and North Tyneside – and residents of Hounslow, West London, On the border with Heathrow Airport Preferably only in the fresh airKeep a distance of two meters from each other, do not leave these administrative areas, and do not travel to these areas by those who live elsewhere. More than 2 million people live in the affected areas. The guide extension was available Tuesday evening on the UK government’s online advisory interface.