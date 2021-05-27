newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNew data from the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) reflects which parts of the UK are adopting electric vehicles the quickest, and it’s not London or its southeastern suburbs. And while there’s been a big jump in just a year, the mountain Britain has to climb to reach its 2030 target is still high.

Travelsmallcapnews.co.uk

The United Kingdom excludes Spain from the list of countries that allow travel to without quarantine | Companies

Britain will allow its citizens to resume international travel from May 17, but will limit the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays in a few countries. Transport Minister Grant Shaps said on Friday that Portugal, Israel, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore had entered the green list for travel in a system that would be reviewed every three weeks. Popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece have not, so travel permits to these destinations are awaiting further review.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

United Kingdom eases more coronavirus restrictions

The U.K. is entering its next phase of eased coronavirus restrictions. People in England, Scotland and Wales can now enjoy a greater sense of normalcy, including a return to indoor dining. BBC News political correspondent Chris Mason reports on the reopening, and CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi discussed the latest from London with CBSN's Tanya Rivero.
Economywnax.com

NMPF Pursuing Trade Deals With United Kingdom, Vietnam And With Japan

There’s been a lot of focus this week by the U.S. dairy industry on the USMCA trade agreement and talks between the three countries to make sure that deal is being properly implemented. While that’s been a concern, the National Milk Producers Federation has also been working with the USTR on developing other export markets. Federation’s Senior Vice President of Trade Policy Shawna Morris says while there’s a lot to work through, they’d like to see a deal with the United Kingdom.
BusinessLaw.com

The Biggest Private Equity Clients: A Breakdown of Which Law Firms they Use in the UK and Europe

Private equity has never been so lucrative for law firms, meaning their relationship with the biggest clients has never been so important. With around $2 trillion of unspent capital available to deploy, the private equity industry is an ever-larger part of the global M&A market, which has benefited private equity-focused legal advisers such as Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins.
U.K.coinupdate.com

United Kingdom: New 50-pence coins honour inventor John Logie Baird, the Father of Television

The Royal Mint has released (10th May) the third coin which is part of the series entitled “Innovation in Science,” focusing on British scientific contributions and the people behind the discoveries. The 2021-dated coins feature the life and works of John Logie Baird (1888–1946), who pioneered television development and follows the coins dedicated to the work of Stephen Hawking and Rosalind Franklin. The coin marks the 75th anniversary of Baird’s death and also the legacy of his groundbreaking creations. Born out of the desire to have “radio with pictures” and the curious practise of listeners actually looking at their radio set during programmes, and with necessity being the mother of invention, sounds accompanied by pictures was just a matter of time. The first true mark of television success was the transmission of a live human face initially achieved by Baird in 1925.
Musicnewsthump.com

United Kingdom commemorates 24th anniversary of Victory in Eurovision Day

People throughout the UK have spent the day commemorating and celebrating the 24th anniversary of Victory in Eurovision Day. Twenty-four years ago yesterday the American pop group Katrina and the Waves, on behalf of United Kingdom, won the Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Love Shine a Light’. Although celebrations were slightly...
Travelthewestonforum.com

France is imposing new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom

Distance: distance Austria And from Germany, France can now also impose new restrictions on its borders with the UK thanks to the Indian alternative. According to Bloomberg, the United Kingdom was trying to defend itself against the position France might take early Wednesday, defending much of a population that had already been vaccinated – about 70% of adults had already received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40% two cans.
Agriculturezenger.news

Australian Meat Could Go Tariff-free To United Kingdom

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian meat could soon be granted tariff-free entry to the United Kingdom under a major free-trade deal. Trade Minister Dan Tehan is confident he can finalize the agreement in the next six weeks as both nations sprint to the finish line. However, the deal has caused consternation...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Aurora Cannabis and Grow Group PLC Renew Market Access Services Agreement for Medical Cannabis in the United Kingdom

EDMONTON, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurora Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, and Grow Group PLC ("Grow"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving access to cannabis-based medicines in the United Kingdom ("UK"), today announced the extension of their long-standing strategic relationship by signing a two-year market access services agreement for the UK. Aurora was one of the first companies to enter into a strategic relationship with Grow in August 2019 and since then, both companies have become leaders in the rapidly growing medical cannabis market in the UK.
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up to 30 Percent in Ireland and the United Kingdom 2021 With IHG Rewards

If you want to ride those double-decker buses, ponder the mysteries of Stonehenge, dine on fish and chips, cross the Tower Bridge, or patronize a pub after visiting the passage tombs on the Emerald Isle, 2021 may be a good year to do so, as you can save up to 30 percent off of the best flexible rate for stays in rooms at participating hotel and resort properties within the brand portfolio of InterContinental Hotels Group in Ireland and the United Kingdom from Thursday, May 20, 2021 through Friday, December 17, 2021…
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zix Expands Global Partner Program In The United Kingdom And Germany

Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, today announced the expansion of its global partner program in Germany and the United Kingdom (UK). Zix German partners will now be able to take advantage of localized product offerings, including Advanced Threat Protection, Secure File Share and a dedicated Partner Portal. In the UK, existing and new partners, be able to add Data Archive Residency to their product portfolios.
Economycips.org

Supply chain risk in the UK is falling

Supply chain risk in the UK has fallen because a no-deal Brexit was avoided and lockdown restrictions are easing, according to Dun & Bradstreet. Markus Kuger, chief economist at D&B, said 46% of UK firms were still disrupted by the pandemic “in one way or another”, but that was down on “much higher figures” at the end of 2020.
EnvironmentSmithonian

United Kingdom Begins Large-Scale Carbon Removal Trials

Preventing the world from blowing past the 1.5-degree-Celsius (2.7-degrees-Fahrenheit) threshold identified by the Paris climate agreement is unlikely if reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is the only approach taken toward that goal. Hitting this target, aimed at allowing Earth and its inhabitants to avoid the worst effects of human-caused climate change, will almost certainly also require sucking greenhouse gases directly out of the atmosphere and somehow storing them.
Minoritiescampuslately.com

There are no specific restrictions on an Indian transgender in the United Kingdom

Prelude to a heated debate about local politics, an addition has been added to the British government guide without special publicity, stating that seven provinces in northern England and City Hall – Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester and North Tyneside – and residents of Hounslow, West London, On the border with Heathrow Airport Preferably only in the fresh airKeep a distance of two meters from each other, do not leave these administrative areas, and do not travel to these areas by those who live elsewhere. More than 2 million people live in the affected areas. The guide extension was available Tuesday evening on the UK government’s online advisory interface.
Advocacyweeklyblitz.net

Jihadist forces turn increasingly desperate in United Kingdom

This is the London, and the Britain – United Kingdom, that British authorities. This is the London they have made. Now all they have to do is live in it. Brexit leader Nigel Farage declared that “London in 2021 is not a safe place to be” following footage emerging of pro-Palestinian activists attacking a car during a demonstration against Israel on Saturday.