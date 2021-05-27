newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Mexican mayoral candidate killed after sharing location on Facebook

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 3 days ago

Mexican mayoral candidate Alma Barragán was killed this week after reportedly sharing her location on Facebook live as she campaigned in Mexico’s violence-plagued Guanajuato state. Barragán, 61, who is new to the political sphere, was campaigning to become mayor of the city of Moroleón. She was killed about an hour...

talesbuzz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#State Governors#Mexico#Independent Voters#Facebook Inc#Morole N#The Daily Mail#Citizen S Movement#Etellekt#The Independent#Post#Mexican History#Prospective Voters#Location#Organized Crime Gangs#Political Life#Nominations#La Manguita#Live Video#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public Safetyabccolumbia.com

34th mayoral candidate killed in Mexico before June elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Yet another mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing to 34 the number of candidates murdered ahead of the June 6 elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs. Alma Barragán was killed...
ElectionsNew York Post

Mexicans put noose around mayoral candidate’s neck over failed promises

Angry locals in an impoverished Mexican town were caught on video putting a noose around a mayoral candidate’s neck because he didn’t keep his past campaign promises. Juan Camacho Velasco, a former rep for the southern state of Chiapas, was suddenly ambushed in the town of Los Llanos on May 16 and held hostage for about eight hours by fed-up members of the indigenous Tzotzil, the Mexico Daily News reported.
Public SafetyWSLS

In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes

MEXICO CITY – The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico’s “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of its own: The cartel kidnapped several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers and is now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families.
Fort Worth, TXkeranews.org

Fort Worth Mayoral Candidates Share Plans For The Police Department

Fort Worth has been grappling with issues in its police department for years. The city's new mayor — either Mattie Parker or Deborah Peoples — will inherit those struggles. They indicated how they would handle them at the latest mayoral forum. Deborah Peoples, the outgoing chair of the Tarrant County...
Violent Crimesthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Drug Gang: Mexican Police Chief Killed in Hail of 2OO Bullets

The police chief in Mexico’s north-western Sinaloa state, Joel Ernesto Soto, has been killed while he was driving to the state capital, Culiacán. Local police said gunmen had fired some two hundred bullets at his car. Soto had survived an earlier ambush three weeks ago, when the convoy he was...
Presidential Electiontexasborderbusiness.com

Mexico’s false messiah – Voters should curb Mexico’s power-hungry president

In a world plagued by authoritarian populists, Mexico’s president has somehow escaped the limelight. Liberals furiously condemn the erosion of democratic norms under Hungary’s Viktor Orban, India’s Narendra Modi and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, but barely notice Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This is partly because he lacks some of the vices of his populist peers. He does not deride gay people, bash Muslims or spur his supporters to torch the Amazon. To his credit, he speaks out loudly and often for Mexico’s have-nots, and he is not personally corrupt. Nonetheless, he is a danger to Mexican democracy.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Scott Releases Statement One Year After Killing of George Floyd

(Tuesday, May 25, 2021) — As today marks one year since the killing of George Floyd, Mayor Brandon M. Scott released the following statement:. The murder of George Floyd last year provided a gut check for the nation and forced leaders to reimagine the future of public safety and policing. Since then, leaders have successfully made strides to improve transparency, integrity, and accountability, but there is much more work to accomplish. Accordingly, my administration is committed to approaching public safety as an urgent public health matter by working across city agencies to tackle the root cause of crime and widespread gun violence. And the Baltimore Police Department is addressing long-standing racial and gender disparities in their ranks by issuing a new strategic framework to advance equity later today.
Jackson, MIWKHM

Mayoral Candidate John Wilson On Issues He Will Address

John Wilson has officially entered the race to become the next mayor of Jackson. Wilson talks about what he will offer to the voters…. Wilson touched on the top two priorities he would address as mayor…. Wilson is adamant on using existing gas tax to fix roads instead of raising...
New York City, NYGotham Gazette

Democratic Mayoral Candidates Discuss Taking on Family Homelessness

Tens of thousands of parents and children are living in city shelters. Some of the worst effects of the pandemic may not be felt until the next mayor is in office in 2021, when New York City and State may have to reckon with the fallout from an expiring eviction moratorium, mass income losses, and diminishing federal stimulus.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Block Walking with Mayoral Candidate Deborah Peoples

Fort Worth will elect a new mayor on Saturday, June 5 through a runoff election. We caught up with mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples, who is running against Mattie Parker, at a block walk event in South Fort Worth. Around two dozen volunteers went door to door to encourage supporters to vote for Peoples on June 5 after we chatted with Peoples about her campaign and her vision for Fort Worth’s future.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Mayoral candidates key on immigrant issues in online forum

Six announced candidates for mayor of Boston mainly found accord as they discussed a range of immigration issues during a virtual forum hosted by the Brazilian Workers Center and SEIU Local 32BJ last Thursday. This was the second of six forums planned by a coalition of progressive, non-profit groups that...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Beyond debate: The second faceoff of the major mayoral candidates ought to be an in-person affair

With the city reopening and vaccinated people free to take full unmasked advantage of its offerings, we can’t help but express our disappointment that the second Democratic mayoral primary debate, scheduled for June 2, will be remote over Zoom like the first one was. All eight leading candidates have gotten their shots, all claim to want the city firing on all cylinders soon, and all say ...
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Former candidate for Dover mayor calls on Homrighausen to resign

DOVER A former candidate for the office of mayor is calling on the current mayor, Richard Homrighausen, to resign immediately for the good of the city. Robert Everett, who ran against Homrighausen in 2015, spoke at Monday's city council meeting. "I don't take this action lightly nor do I take...
Mississippi StateArgus Press

Mississippi city's mayoral candidate withdraws from race

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — There are now two candidates seeking the mayor's post in a north Mississippi city. With about two weeks before next month's general election in Oxford, the race for mayor is now between incumbent Robyn Tannehill and 18-year-old challenger Brandon Pettis, both Independents. Republican candidate Kyle Davis withdrew from the race on Friday, citing an employment opportunity, The Oxford Eagle reported.