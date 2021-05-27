Sen. Toomey calls on Twitter CEO to release HUD nominees’ tweets
[**] [***]Sen. Pat Toomey is calling on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to assist in recovering since-deleted incendiary tweets promoting the “Defund the Police” movement and propagating conspiracy theories made by two Biden administration Department of Housing and Urban Development nominees. [***]In a letter sent to Dorsey on Thursday, Toomey (R-PA) argued that past tweets made by HUD assistant secretary for Community Planning and Development nominee Mark Colón, who currently serves as president of the Office of Housing Preservation at NY State Homes & Community Renewal (HCR), and HUD assistant secretary for Policy Development and Research nominee Solomon Greene could provide vital information needed for the panel to fully assesses whether the individuals are fit to serve in the positions.talesbuzz.com