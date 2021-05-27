Sen. Toomey calls on Twitter CEO to release HUD nominees’ tweets

A vote is expected this week in the U.S. Senate on legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6. As The Associated Press reported, the bill is “the product of bipartisan negotiations by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and the top Republican on that panel, New York Rep. John Katko.” It would consist of 10 members — five appointed by Democrats and five appointed by Republicans. The legislation passed easily in the House, as 35 Republicans joined with Democrats last week in voting for it. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County voted against it.