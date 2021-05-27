newsbreak-logo
GOP governors says many people are flocking to red states

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drawn out and restrictive lockdowns in blue states have pushed many to move themselves and their families to red states, a group of GOP governors told Fox News. Speaking to host Sean Hannity at a town hall for Republican governors Wednesday night, the group of six leaders from Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Tennessee said that each were seeing new residents flood their states to escape liberal policies that prevented re-openings.

