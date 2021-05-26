Cancel
Health

I frequently see overdoses: why can large packs of medicines be bought over the counter?

 17 days ago

I am an advanced clinical practitioner pharmacist working in acute medicine and, sadly, I often deal with drug overdoses. I wondered if anyone has thoughts on why it is possible to buy 50 x 25mg promethazine tablets or 100 x 50 mg cyclizine tablets over the counter (OTC)? I appreciate that these items are not easily bought, owing to the careful questioning the pharmacist must undertake, but it seems strange that the pack sizes are so large.

