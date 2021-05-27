newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Fallen officer's mother calls out lawmakers

Parsons Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, met with GOP lawmakers to try and persuade them to vote for a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack.

www.parsonssun.com
