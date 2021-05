WINNIPEG, May 13, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced its schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round. The Jets will open their Scotia North Division series at Rogers Place for Game One on Wednesday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. CT against the Edmonton Oilers followed by another road contest for Game Two on Friday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. CT. The two clubs will then travel to Winnipeg and play Game Three at Bell MTS Place on Sunday, May 23 (Time TBD) and Game Four on Monday, May 24 (Time TBD).