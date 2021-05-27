Cancel
Economy

Nigeria’s Central Bank Considers Digital Naira Amid Bitcoin Crackdown

By Jimmy Aki
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sign of worldwide growing adoption, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) programs are currently underway in many countries. West African giant Nigeria appears to be the latest entrant in a field that is garnering much attention. Digital Naira in the Works. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning...

Godwin Emefiele
Elon Musk
Nigeria
Bitcoin
Economy
Africa
Google
MarketsBayStreet.ca

China’s Crackdown On Bitcoin Intensifies

China is intensifying its crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading by banning a number of cryptocurrency-related accounts on China’s Weibo social media platform. More actions from the government in Beijing are expected, including linking illegal cryptocurrency activities in China more directly with the country's criminal laws, according to financial regulators in that country.
Economynewsfinale.com

Nigeria: Central Bank Increases Forex Allocation to Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday announced the increase of foreign exchange (forex) allocations to banks to meet the requests of customers, particularly travellers, seeking forex for travel allowances, payment of tuition and medical fees, among other invisibles. The moves followed the warning by the CBN Governor, Mr....
Economythepaypers.com

Bank of Ghana announces CBDC project

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana has announced that the central bank has been working on a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The CBDCs project needs to be approached in phases and thus, the governor outlined three stages prior to deciding to launch a digital currency. These are a design phase, an implementation stage, and a pilot phase. The design stage is advanced, and the current focus is on the implementation phase.
Internetadwoaadubianews.com

Nigeria Loses Over 6 Billion Naira From Twitter Shutdown.

The Nigerian government’s Twitter ban has cost the country N6 billion Naira since the ban came into effect three days ago, according to international internet watchdog NetBlocks. NetBlocks is a data-driven web application that allows anybody to rapidly and simply evaluate the economic cost of Internet outages. The digital rights...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Stakes, Implications Rise As Central Banks Inch Toward Launching CBDCs

As the world’s third-largest central bank, the People’s Bank of China is rightfully grabbing much of the attention surrounding the advance of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), but it is far from alone as monetary regulators around the world are moving forward with their own plans to launch in-house cryptocurrencies.
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin’s price declines amid Weibo’s crackdown on crypto

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Bitcoin and most other top cryptocurrencies fell on Sunday on concerns that there may be a further crackdown on the industry in China and as a report from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. served as a reminder that institutional adoption may be a long process.
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

G7 Edict Includes Statement on Central Bank Digital Currency

The G7 Finance Ministers, along with several international organizations, met the past couple of days in the UK to discuss “building a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive global economic recovery.” Intermingled amongst the goal of creating a global minimum tax of 15% targeting big tech firms and creating a “green the global financial system” was a statement on Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs.
WorldCoinDesk

Ghana at ‘Advanced Stages’ With Digital Cedi, Central Bank Governor Says

Ghana to Prioritize Blockchain Projects in New Regulatory Sandbox. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Worldcryptocoingossip.com

Central Bank Is Preventing Bitcoin Investment in Russia: Tinkoff Bank CEO

Russian “investors who know what they’re doing” are eager to invest in Bitcoin, said Oliver Hughes, CEO of digital bank Tinkoff. Unfortunately, the central bank’s harsh stance on digital assets prevents banks like Hughes’ from offering such services. “There’s no mechanism for us to offer that product to them in...
Currenciescoincodex.com

Far From Threatening Bitcoin, Central Bank Digital Currencies Could Fuel Its Growth

OP-ed disclaimer: This is an Op-ed article. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own. CoinCodex does not endorse nor support views, opinions or conclusions drawn in this post and we are not responsible or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the article or for any damage or loss to be caused by and in connection to it.
Businesscloudnewsmag.com

Central Bank Digital Currency: Is ‘NIGCOIN’ possible?

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy on cryptocurrency is clear. On February 5, this year, the CBN posted a circular that stated, “dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.” Institutions were told to “identify persons and/or entities” transacting with cryptocurrency or operating crypto exchanges. The CBN clarified this statement to say trading in cryptocurrency is not banned but CBN wants to “prohibit transactions on cryptocurrencies in the banking sector.” In effect, a ban.
Economydecrypt.co

Turkey's Central Bank Weighs In on Bitcoin Energy Concerns as Regulation Looms

Turkey awaits new regulations on crypto from its policy makers. A recent report by the country's central bank outlined various concerns that regulators are considering. The bank highlighted the environmental impact of Bitcoin for the first time. The Central Bank of Turkey, which is currently working with the other government...
Worldihodl.com

Thailand's Central Bank Hires German Firm to Develop its Digital Currency

The Bank of Thailand (BoT), the country's central bank, has hired the services of German payments giant Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to assist in the development of its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to the announcement. The country's central bank has hired the services of the tech firm so that...
MarketsDailyFx

Trading the Digital Yuan: The first central bank-backed digital currency

In the digital era, popular trends spread like wildfire and the blockchain-enabled digital currency mania appears to be reaching critical mass. At some point in the near future, the People’s Republic of China (PBOC) will be launching a new “digital yuan”—basically an online version of its existing currency (i.e. the Chinese Yuan, Renminbi, or CNY).
Currenciesihodl.com

Swedish Central Bank Doubts Bitcoin Can Avoid Regulation

Bitcoin (EXANTE: Bitcoin) is unlikely to avoid regulatory oversight as its adoption accelerates, the governor of Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank, Stefan Ingves, told Bloomberg. Stefan believes that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will eventually get big enough, which will lead to regulatory supervision. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to stay up...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

China’s Crackdown Good for Bitcoin Future and Decentralization, Fund Director Suggests

ARK36 director predicts Bitcoin decentralization due to China crackdown. The mining pool is said to adopt decentralization by halting transaction filtering. For the past couple of weeks, Bitcoin and the general cryptocurrency market has experienced adverse effects on prices. The dip in the prices can largely be attributed to China’s recent crackdown on cryptos. Even though corrections for most cryptocurrencies have begun to be witnessed, the crypto market still remains unpredictable and highly volatile. Historically, Bitcoin has had a bittersweet relationship with the Chinese. In the past, China has unsuccessfully attempted to arm-twist the cryptocurrency market by trying to change the rules of the game. Most cryptocurrency stakeholders are of the opinion that the recent Chinese crackdown will negatively impact Bitcoin. However, one pundit believes that the move is likely to disperse Bitcoin miners as they try to find friendly mining environments in other diverse places and regions which will support BTc decentralization.