Record-breaking Kicker Adam Vinatieri Plans To Retire

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 11 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL career scoring leader Adam Vinatieri is planning to retire. Vinatieri made the announcement on former teammate Pat McAfee's SiriusXM radio show. The 48-year-old kicker last played in 2019. He had surgery on his left knee and his recovery process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen. Vinatieri also played in 365 regular-season games, second behind Andersen, and is the only player in league history to top the 1,000-point mark with two different franchises — the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

