MADISON – Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) released the following statement after the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex last night:. “My heart is breaking for those in the Oneida Nation and the Green Bay area. I am thinking of the victims of this horrible violence. They were people who loved and were loved. I am thinking of the families and loved ones left behind. They will carry this senseless tragedy on their soul forever, and I am sending my love to them as they mourn this unspeakable loss.