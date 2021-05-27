Cancel
NBA

Boorish Fans: 76ers And Knicks Issue Bans After Incidents

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers say they have banned fans after incidents in their respective arenas. The Knicks banned a fan they said spit on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers not only banned but revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. Players are asking the NBA to do more to protect them, and the league says it will vigorously enforce rules surrounding fan conduct.

