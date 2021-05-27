Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Range-bounds around $39,000

The Litecoin price is currently fighting to reclaim the $180 resistance level as the coin moves below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. LTC/USD opens today’s trade with the opening price of $193.55 as the coin is dropping like a stone towards $170 in a matter of hours. However, at the time of writing, the Litecoin price is changing hands at $172.02, seriously down by 11.07% after a rebound from the $175 level. Currently, the daily chart reveals that the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) is making an attempt to cross below 40-level, which means the coin could be vulnerable to further losses.