Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Range-bounds around $39,000
The Bitcoin price is seen moving sideways around $39,319 and it may be vulnerable to a bigger correction. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD sees a sudden sell after yesterday’s gains as it dropped from a high of $40,440 to as low as $37,191. Though the Bitcoin price is attempting to bounce back as the recent drop is pushing the momentum within the bearish favor and this could be the start of a further retracement lower.insidebitcoins.com