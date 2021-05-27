Cancel
Frederick, MD

FPD announces multiple initiatives to build community relationships

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frederick Police Department is deeply committed to working in partnership with our residents, businesses, and community organizations to creatively solve problems and ensure a safer city for all. It is FPD's goal to ensure fair and equitable policing for every resident. In order to accomplish this, FPD must continually look for positive, meaningful, and non-traditional ways to build trust with all segments of the Frederick community. To that end, the Frederick Police Department is excited to announce two new initiatives geared toward uniting its officers and the diverse communities they serve.

Frederick, MDcityoffrederickmd.gov

Frederick Police Department announces promotions and award recipients

This morning, the Frederick Police Department held its annual awards and promotions ceremony at the FPD Training Center, where we announced the formal promotions of FPD employees and awards for our officer of the year, employee of the year and auxiliary officer of the year. We announced the following promotions:
Frederick, MDcityoffrederickmd.gov

FPD seeking assistance in locating missing male

The Frederick Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing male, Eric Robin Reyes, 26. Mr. Reyes is from Frederick, Maryland, and has been missing since May 12, 2021. Loved ones have reported that his last known location(s) as the Frederick, Frederick County area and the Urbana Park and Ride. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Det. Sharpe at 240-549-4522, email CJSharp@frederickmdpolice.org, or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2100.
Frederick County, MDdiscoverfrederickmd.com

Top 50x2: Hankey's Radio and Heritage Frederick

In this year’s special edition of Frederick Top 50x2, we are recognizing Frederick County’s most resilient businesses that have been serving our community for 20 years or more. Each week we will be highlighting businesses and organizations that were selected for the publication. These are the companies that prove that Frederick County is a great place to do business.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

FCPS adjusts guest limit for graduations

Following changes in the state and county's COVID-19 restrictions, Frederick County Public Schools has announced changes to upcoming high school graduations. All high school graduations will be held outdoors at each school's sports stadiums. Each graduating student will be permitted to bring four guests—an increase from the two guests previously announced.
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Walkersville, MDFrederick News-Post

Walkersville lacrosse players collect hygiene products for students experiencing homelessness

Walkersville High School boys’ lacrosse team went door-to-door last week in Dearbought — a community just north of their home field — distributing flyers and empty bags. When they returned to collect those bags Saturday, they were full. By that afternoon, the team had gathered hundreds of dollars worth of hygiene products to benefit homeless students in Frederick County.
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Sen. Michael Hough Announces For Frederick County Executive

He says he want to prevent the area from becoming ‘Montgomery County North.’. Frederick, Md (KM) The number of candidates for next year’s Frederick County Executive race has increased. State Senator Michael Hough (R) has announced he’s running for the post.. In a campaign video posted on Facebook, Hough says...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland StateWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Frederick, MDtribuneledgernews.com

RISE Coalition hosts caravan rally in Frederick for immigrant rights

May 16—Ivania Amador stood with one fist clutching a megaphone and the other raised in the air on Saturday evening, surrounded by chants of "si, se puede!" as the sun set over west Frederick. Amador, a volunteer with the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland, spent the evening alternating between English...
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Column: The origins of orphanages in Frederick

In cities across the country, privately managed orphan asylums proliferated in the 1830s as a result of epidemics. Cholera in particular ravaged the country, including devastating effects in Frederick, in 1832 and again in 1849. The resulting institutions reflect how individual communities responded to these crises and the extant buildings stand testament to this history. The rise of orphanages has been documented by historians including Dr. Timothy Hacsi in “Second Home: Orphan Asylums and Poor Families in America” (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1997). Hacsi explains that although orphan asylum reform was underway by the late 19th century, more children were cared for in orphan asylums in the first three decades of the 20th century than ever before. By the 1940s, though, there was a shift away from institutionalized care and a focus on foster care and other welfare programs. Orphanages had become a temporary solution or one of last resort. There were several homes for orphans in Frederick, including the purpose-built home constructed by the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in 1839 at 100 E. Church St.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Important help for local farmers

In recent days, County Executive Jan Gardner has taken big strides in programs aimed at preserving and protecting the agricultural heritage of Frederick County. In her proposed 2022 budget, Gardner has asked for $100,000 to study the feasibility of creating a vast, shared kitchen where small farms could rent out processing equipment and industrial storage space.
Frederick County, MDWTOP

Frederick Co. superintendent plans full return to in-person learning

The Frederick County public school system in Maryland aims to have students back in classrooms full-time for the fall semester. In a Wednesday night school board meeting, Superintendent Theresa Alban said the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 and up means there’s nothing stopping the Maryland school district from returning to normal soon.