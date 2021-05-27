FPD announces multiple initiatives to build community relationships
The Frederick Police Department is deeply committed to working in partnership with our residents, businesses, and community organizations to creatively solve problems and ensure a safer city for all. It is FPD's goal to ensure fair and equitable policing for every resident. In order to accomplish this, FPD must continually look for positive, meaningful, and non-traditional ways to build trust with all segments of the Frederick community. To that end, the Frederick Police Department is excited to announce two new initiatives geared toward uniting its officers and the diverse communities they serve.