Camas County may seem an unusual stop for a film crew. It’s certainly scenic but a bit isolated. A company called Moon Rock Studios is currently shooting near Fairfield and the movie is currently titled Under 3 Moons. Some of the scenes are being shot at a friend’s ranch and at his house. Mike McFadyen took some pictures for me and it appears the weather is still a bit chilly. Some members of the crew are wrapped in winter coats. Temperatures will moderate over the next several days.