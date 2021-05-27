Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Passenger Assistance

applevis.com
 13 days ago

Submitted by Lysette Chaproniere on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Passenger Assistance is the new app for requesting assistance for rail travel in Great Britain. Organise assisted train travel from one easy-to-use app. Input your accessibility requirements and receive travel information. Easy to use. Download, create an account, and start organising journeys today Accessible. Covering a range of user requirements Design in consultation with people putting accessibility first Passenger Assistance is a new travel app for disabled people that simplifies the process of booking assisted train travel. With everything in one place users no longer have to use several resources to get the information they need. With the Passenger Assistance app you can: Request to book assisted journeys Save time and have everything you need for your journey organised in advance Plan journeys with confidence Organise end-to-end assisted train journeys across multiple Train Operating Companies. Passenger Assistance brings all parts of your journey together, removing the need to get information and request booking from multiple sources. Instead, download the Passenger Assistance app and request to book your journey in advance, and get all the accessibility information you need for stations on your journey. Setup your profile Whether you’re a wheelchair user, have an assistance dog or live with a non-visible impairment, simply fill in your profile and provide as much information as you’d like. Whatever your accessibility needs, there’s a space for it all to be listed on your profile. Tell us about your journey Let us know where you’ll be travelling to and from, on what day and at which time, so travel staff have all the details they need to make your journey run smoothly. Assistance sorted Send your request to book assistance on the app and this will be sent directly to the train operator, who will arrange assistance for you. We will tell you when your booking is confirmed. Then, all you have to do is book your ticket and you’re on your way. Passenger Assistance was designed by working with disabled people who regularly use assisted rail travel. Sometimes the journey booking process isn’t as easy or transparent as it could be. Passenger Assistance was created and designed to help improve accessibility across Great Britain’s rail network. The Passenger Assistance app is suitable for anyone wanting to arrange an assisted train journey. This could be for a one-off trip or regular travel for work, school or any other reason. A lack of certainty around the requesting of assistance can sometimes lead to delays, stress, and low confidence in using rail travel. Passenger Assistance has been created to address and give disabled passengers the flexibility and information needed to organise journeys with confidence. In the near future, Passenger Assistance will be available for additional modes of transport, making travelling even more accessible. Download the Passenger Assistance app and be part of the new way to book assisted train travel today!

www.applevis.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Train Travel#Train Stations#Free Travel#Disabled People#Time Travel#App Passenger Assistance#Book Assistance#Disabled Passengers#Assisted Rail Travel#Transport#Assisted Train Journeys#Travel Information#Travel Staff#Book Assisted Journeys#Advance Plan Journeys#User Requirements#Request#Organising Journeys#Regular Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
U.K.
Related
Aviation Week

Effective Passenger Briefings: Regs and Risks

Editor's note: this is the first of a two-part article on passenger briefings. If you are in the business of moving people from Point A to Point B, you could/should/must be in the business of letting these people--let’s call them passengers--know what to expect when things go well and not so well. A...
Food & Drinkspassengerterminaltoday.com

Teesside opens updated terminal to passengers

Teesside International Airport in the UK has opened its new terminal following a multi-million pound overhaul. The update includes new check-in desks and a reconfigured security area with body and baggage scanners to smooth passenger flows. The terminal has also seen the addition of two luxury lounges and new food and drink outlets.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Flybe is much missed by passengers, but not irreplaceable

Flybe, I miss you. It is 15 months since I went to Birmingham airport on rumours that the UK’s biggest regional airline would not survive the night – and so it proved. At 2am on 5 March 2020, passengers with flights booked that day on Flybe were told: “Please do not travel to the airport as your flight will not be operating.”As more than 2,000 excellent staff learnt they were losing their jobs, all future departures on the Exeter-based airline were cancelled – as were the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers with forward bookings.I started flying with...
Travelmelvillereview.com

Passenger Travel And Leisure Trade Functions

Now greater than ever, travel and leisure firms are competing for customers’ share of wallet and disposable earnings. To achieve success, entrepreneurs know they must be extra diligent in maximizing their marketing spend. That’s why so many within the travel and leisure trade rely on DirectMail.com to assist drive more sales and grow revenue. Follow Travel + Leisure for a little bit of wanderlust, insider tips and data on one of the best destinations, resorts, and eating places on the earth, as well as the latest in tech, devices, and travel trade updates. The aim of the mixed firm shall be to develop its membership travel-membership companies, offer new travel providers and broaden licensing agreements.
Aerospace & DefenseAntelope Valley Press

Virgin Galactic gets new passenger

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — In advance of the start of its commercial operations, Virgin Galactic on Thursday announced a new contract to fly a payload specialist on a future dedicated research spaceflight. Kellie Gerardi, a bioastronautics researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, will conduct experiments and test new...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Contactless Transportation Fare Payments

Individuals who use San Francisco's Clipper Card for public transportation can now use Apple Pay for fares on ferries, trains, and buses in the area. Users can officially add an existing Clipper Card to the Wallet app under the Transit section for easy and contactless fare payment. San Francisco's public...
Trafficclarkdeals.com

Amtrak sale: USA Rail Pass discounted to $299

Ride the rails and hop from town to town as you travel across the country or head out for getaway weekends!. With the relaunch of its USA Rail Pass, Amtrak is introducing a new and affordable way to take a multi-segment train journey across America. This new offering allows customers to take up to ten rides to see the country and explore sights at many of Amtrak’s 500 destinations.
New York City, NYcoolhunting.com

Kelekona’s 40 Passenger eVTOL Concept Aircraft

NYC-based startup Kelekona has debuted a new, first-of-its-kind eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle concept. Whereas most concepts (and prototypes) in the category propose or accommodate two people, Kelekona’s envisions 40 passengers, along with a pilot, for each flight. Utilizing four banks, each containing two very large ducted fans, the blimp-shaped aircraft would purportedly be able to travel 330 miles per charge at a speed that’s equivalent to an hour between LA and San Francisco. Read more about the technology behind the concept at Slash Gear.
Cell Phonessmartcitiesworld.net

Transit authority brings mobile fare payments to Android users in Washington DC

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) is introducing mobile fare payments for Android users in the DC Metro area. NXP Semiconductors’ Mifare 2Go service is integrated with Google Pay, allowing riders to use virtual Mifare product-based transit cards on their Android smartphones for touchless transit payment and access to Metro train stations and buses.
Trafficthecharlotteweekly.com

CATS announces frequency improvements for June 7 bus service change

CHARLOTTE – CATS will increase weekday frequency on several bus routes June 7. The following routes will operate on an all-day, 20-minute frequency during weekdays:. These frequency improvements are part of Envision My Ride, CATS’ initiative to redesign the bus system. “Through Envision My Ride, staff learned that riders desire...
Traveltravelmole.com

Diversity Travel launches educational travel brand

TMC Diversity Travel has unveiled a new sister brand focusing on educational group business. It launched Diversity Study Trips, which will be led by Ellen Rayner, formerly of STA Travel, as Groups Director. The new brand will have its own identity and launched a new website, www.diversitystudytrips.co.uk. It has Educational...
Trafficpreciouskashmir.com

Delhi Metro services resume after gap of 28 days

New Delhi: Delhi Metro services resumed on Monday after a gap of 28 days amidst the ongoing pandemic with the provision of travel with 50 per cent seating only for the containment of Covid. To ensure compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises, around 15 metro stations were intermittently...
Trafficatoallinks.com

Some MRT Stations and Bus Interchanges Will Be Converted to Care Centre in Singapore

Singapore has Asia’s most modern and convenient rapid transit systems. All MRT stations and lines are equipped with the latest technologies and amenities. Every station has at least four General Ticketing Machines (GTMs), a Passenger Service Centre, plasma displays, escalators and lifts, accessibility features, restrooms, payphones, and more. The Land Transport Authority of Singapore has allocated operating concessions for MRT stations to the profit-based corporations SMRT Corporation and SBS Transit.
Lifestylekyma.com

Southwest Airlines permanently bans a passenger

Southwest Airlines bans a passenger accused of assaulting a flight attendant. (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Southwest Airlines says a woman knocked a flight attendant's two front teeth out. The altercation occurred after the flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego on Sunday. Because of the incident, Southwest will not resume...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Mobile Map-App Transit Features

New features on Google Maps let users pay for their public transit and parking fares in one easy-to-use app. In addition, the map application is integrating two new mobile parking payment services, Passport, and ParkMobile, for users to fill their meter easily. Similarly, public transit users will be able to pay for a fare using a Google Pay account through the maps app.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Unruly Airline Passengers Face Consequences

As airline travel increases to pre-pandemic numbers, there has been a rise in unruly passenger behavior. Just this week a Southwest passenger was arrested in San Diego and charged with attacking and injuring a flight attendant. Both the FAA and TSA are now enforcing strict consequences for those who cause...
Energy Industryyourmoney.com

Halogen light bulbs to be banned from September

Halogen bulbs will be banned from being sold from September 2021, with fluorescent lightbulbs to follow from September 2023. This will both cut emissions and save consumers money on their energy bills. The government says the shift to LED bulbs will cut 1.26 million tonnes of CO2 – the equivalent...