Book World: 20 books to read this summer

Trappist Father Thomas Merton in an undated photo (CNS photo/Merton Legacy Trust and the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine University) My mind has been occupied by Thomas Merton a lot lately. I wrote a book about his life, Thomas Merton: An Introduction to His Life, Teachings, and Practices, which was published on May 18. My Thomas Merton was one of those “labor of love” projects that had gestated for 35 years, since I first visited the Abbey of Gethsemani over spring break during my sophomore year in college. That is the monastery in Kentucky where this Trappist monk—who is also, I believe, the most important Catholic writer in English in the 20th century—lived from April 1941 until his accidental death in December 1968 at the age of 53, which is the age I am now.