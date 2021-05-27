Britney Spears and ... Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway

We always wanted to use this picture for something. An absolute pop icon posing with Britney Spears. Photo: NY Daily News via Getty Images. Once upon a time, in a faraway land called pre-pandemic America, we reported that a Britney Spears jukebox musical called Once Upon a One More Time was preparing for a limited Chicago run before opening on Broadway. Then the pandemic happened, and plans for the musical were dashed, until now. On Thursday, the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., announced that they will be staging the world premiere of the musical, beginning this November. Yes, a show where fairytale princesses learn “there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss” after “a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps,” and their emancipation is sung to the tune of Spears hits like “Lucky,” and “Stronger,” will be performed by a Shakespearean troupe in the nation’s capital. The announcement still describes the show, directed and choreographed by husband-and-wife team Keone and Mari Madrid, as “Broadway-bound,” so New Yorkers can start looking forward to … I’m just spitballing, here … Cinderella singing “Toxic” but now it’s about masculinity in the workplace. Still wouldn’t be as cringe as how Moulin Rouge! used it.