Britney Spears and ... Shakespeare Theatre? Built on an unlikely coupling, a musical with her songs might be bound for Broadway

By Peter Marks
SFGate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounting on the results being "Lucky" rather than "Toxic," Broadway producers and the Shakespeare Theatre Company have joined forces for the world premiere this fall of an unlikely show: "Once Upon a One More Time," a fractured fairy-tale musical built around the songbook of Britney Spears. Yes, Washington. D.C.'s Tony-winning...

www.sfgate.com
