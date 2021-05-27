Cancel
Asiahn Returns With “OMW” Single

2dopeboyz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing her major label debut project, The Interlude, at the top of 2021, Los Angeles-based songstress Asiahn has released her new single “OMW.”. “This body of work that I’m coming with next is a complete embodiment of Me,” Asiahn says. And I couldn’t have pulled any of this off without an amazing team! Let’s give it up to these Producers, Musicians, A&Rs who are le Shyt!”

2dopeboyz.com
