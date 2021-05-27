newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

These 5 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Tennessee

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
A new research study ranked some of the most dangerous cities in the country, and several in Tennessee made the cut. One city even cracked the Top 10. NeighborhoodScout recently released its ranking of the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The site compared cities with at least 25,000 residents and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes — like murder, aggravated assault, and more — per 1,000 residents.

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
Nashville #1 For New Country

