NBA

Knicks indefinitely ban spectator who spit on Trae

By Jonathan Soveta
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks announced Thursday they have banned a fan from Madison Square Garden indefinitely for spitting on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young during Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday. "We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season-ticket holder, did indeed spit...

