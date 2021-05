I’ve had a bag of marshmallows sitting on my countertop for a couple months now and couldn’t figure out what to do with them. Then one day I finally decided to use them in some homemade rice krispies and they turned out better than I could’ve imagined. I don’t usually like the prepackaged rice krispie treats that one can find at grocery stores (they’re usually too hard/compact/sweet for me), but I’m actually a big fan of the homemade version!