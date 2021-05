Over the course of the past year, we’ve all been asked to make sacrifices in our routines, our fun and our freedoms. We’ve had to remain vigilant about ways to stay healthy and, by extension, keep those around us healthy as well. For people who are immunocompromised, however, they had already grown accustomed to rigid safety protocols and isolated living. They were prepared for the new guidelines simply because it’s how they were already living their lives — avoiding large crowds, wearing a mask, constantly washing hands and vigilantly applying hand sanitizer.