In a coin-operated world that conditions us to sacrifice our passions in order to earn a decent wage, it's refreshing to see someone truly love their job. The deeper you dig the more obvious it is that “love of the game” is a consistent theme of the true Great Ones. Cue up the familiar Quote from that all-Star first baseman Confucius: "Choose a job you love, and you'll never have to work a day in your life." When your craft is something you enjoy, it motivates you to prepare harder and excel longer.